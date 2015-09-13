FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orban welcomes Germany introducing border controls: newspaper
September 13, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 2 years ago

Orban welcomes Germany introducing border controls: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Germany’s introduction of temporary border controls on Sunday, telling German newspaper Bild that the measure was necessary to protect German and European values.

“We have great understanding for Germany’s decision and we’d like to express our solidarity,” he said in comments due to be published on Monday. He said this should only be a first step, however, as Greece’s borders also needed to be protected as soon as possible.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Dominic Evans

