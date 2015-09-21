FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary PM Orban warns about 'threat' of mass migration
September 21, 2015 / 11:09 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary PM Orban warns about 'threat' of mass migration

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech in Budapest, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - European Union member states will be forced to protect themselves from the “threat” of mass migration until they forge a united stance on the problem, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

“Our borders are under threat, our life based on a respect for laws...and the whole of Europe. We are being run over,” Orban told parliament.

He reiterated that the migrant quotas proposed by Brussels were not a “European action plan” as first the borders must be protected and the flow of migrants stopped.

Orban called on all parliamentary parties to support the government in its efforts ahead of a vote on a ruling party proposal to use the army to protect Hungary’s borders.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
