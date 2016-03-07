FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian PM rejects plan to resettle migrants to EU from Turkey
March 7, 2016 / 8:24 PM / a year ago

Hungarian PM rejects plan to resettle migrants to EU from Turkey

Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has rejected a European Union plan to resettle migrants directly to European states from Turkey, a Hungarian government spokesman said on Monday.

“He has vetoed the plan which would resettle migrants and asylum-seekers directly from Turkey to Europe,” spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Reuters.

Orban’s tough stance on migration has boosted his support at home. Last month he proposed a referendum on whether Hungarians accepted the EU’s planned system of resettlement quotas, one his government firmly opposes.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Andrew Roche

