Hungarian PM rejects plan to resettle migrants to EU from Turkey

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has rejected a European Union plan to resettle migrants directly to European states from Turkey, a Hungarian government spokesman said on Monday.

“He has vetoed the plan which would resettle migrants and asylum-seekers directly from Turkey to Europe,” spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Reuters.

Orban’s tough stance on migration has boosted his support at home. Last month he proposed a referendum on whether Hungarians accepted the EU’s planned system of resettlement quotas, one his government firmly opposes.