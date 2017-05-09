FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French authorities move to clear out refugee camp in Paris
#World News
May 9, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 3 months ago

French authorities move to clear out refugee camp in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities are working to clear out a refugee camp in northeast Paris, the police said on Tuesday, with local media reports estimating that the site housed around a thousand mostly African and Afghan migrants.

Some 350 members of the police force were taking part in the operation at the Porte de La Chapelle area, police said.

A similar operation took place in November, when thousands of migrants were cleared out from a squalid camp in the capital, which had doubled in size after the closure of the so-called "Jungle" refugee camp in Calais, northern France.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

