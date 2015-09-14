FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland stands ready to impose border controls: PM Kopacz
September 14, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Poland stands ready to impose border controls: PM Kopacz

Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is ready to impose controls at its borders with other European Union members in case of any threats to border security, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Monday.

She also said she told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that Poland would not agree automatic quotas for accepting migrants and that Warsaw demands a strengthening of controls at EU’s external borders.

“As soon as I receive (any) notification of any threat (to border security), Poland will start controlling its borders,” Kopacz told reporters. “We will accept only as many refugees as we can afford, not a single one more or less,” she said.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
