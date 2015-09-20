FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland says it will accept only a 'symbolic' number of refugees
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2015 / 6:53 PM / 2 years ago

Poland says it will accept only a 'symbolic' number of refugees

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration to welcome refugees in front of the Mikolaj Kopernik (Nicolaus Copernicus) monument in Warsaw, Poland September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will accept a “symbolic” number of refugees, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Sunday, far fewer than the more than 80,000 Chechens it took in 1990s.

In an announcement made before the European Union’s extraordinary summit planned for Wednesday to tackle the migration crisis, Kopacz reiterated that Poland will only accept refugees and not economic migrants.

“I can say today that there will not be too many of them. Definitely much fewer than in the ‘90s when Poland accepted more than 80,000 refugees from Chechnya,” Kopacz said on public television.

“The number of refugees that we would take is symbolic, it constitutes a small fraction of the whole,” she added.

Kopacz said earlier this month that Poland was considering raising the number of migrants from the initially declared 2,000.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.