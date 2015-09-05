FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PM Kopacz sees 2,000 migrants as enough given Poland's capabilities
September 5, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PM Kopacz sees 2,000 migrants as enough given Poland's capabilities

Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz reiterated on Saturday that accepting 2,000 migrants is enough, given Poland’s capabilities.

Speaking after a specially convened meeting regarding the migrant issue, Kopacz said: “The number of 2,000 can be deemed enough. We are ready to take care of such a group.”

“We are committed to solidarity, but it has to be a responsible solidarity. We do not expect solidarity beyond measure and we think that our responsible solidarity should be adequate to the country’s capabilities, without destabilizing it.”

In July, Poland agreed to accept 2,000 migrants from Syria and North Africa by 2017.

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Alison Williams

