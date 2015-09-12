FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish anti-migrant protesters punch dark-skinned pedestrian
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 12, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Polish anti-migrant protesters punch dark-skinned pedestrian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Anti-migrant demonstrators punched a dark-skinned pedestrian in the Polish capital on Saturday before they were pulled away by the protest organizer‘s’ own security guards, a Reuters photographer saw.

The demonstration was organized by, among others, far right groups Ruch Narodowy and ONR to protest against government plans to accept migrants from Syria and Africa to accommodate requests from the European Commission.

The photographer saw several members of the demonstration, which gathered a few thousand people in total, break away from the crowd and start punching the dark-skinned passer-by before the security guards pulled them away.

The demonstrators chanted “The whole of Poland sings with us,” “Stop the Islamisation of Europe,” and anti-EU obscenities.

Warsaw police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek said the march was “calm and without any incidents.”

Several hundred supporters of accepting refugees held a separate demonstration in Warsaw at the same time.

Reporting by Karol Wittenberg; Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.