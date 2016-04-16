FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope Francis takes Syrian refugees on aircraft from Greece
April 16, 2016 / 12:24 PM / a year ago

Pope Francis takes Syrian refugees on aircraft from Greece

Pope Francis greets migrants and refugees at the Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LESBOS (Reuters) - Three families of Syrian refugees boarded Pope Francis’s plane heading back to the Vatican on Saturday after his lightning visit to a Greek island on the frontline of Europe’s migrant crisis, a Reuters witness said.

“The Pope has desired to make a gesture of welcome regarding refugees, accompanying on his plane to Rome three families of refugees from Syria, 12 people in all, including six children,” a statement issued by the Vatican said.

Reporting By Phillip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens

