Pope Francis takes Syrian refugees on aircraft from Greece

LESBOS (Reuters) - Three families of Syrian refugees boarded Pope Francis’s plane heading back to the Vatican on Saturday after his lightning visit to a Greek island on the frontline of Europe’s migrant crisis, a Reuters witness said.
“The Pope has desired to make a gesture of welcome regarding refugees, accompanying on his plane to Rome three families of refugees from Syria, 12 people in all, including six children,” a statement issued by the Vatican said.
Reporting By Phillip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens