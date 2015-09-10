Austrian railways suspends Hungary-bound traffic due to overburdening

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Austrian railway company OeBB said on Thursday it had suspended all train traffic heading to Hungary due to “massive overburdening” after days during which thousands of migrants have transited the two countries on their way to Germany.

“The OeBB must temporarily suspend trains heading to Hungary because of massive overburdening from trains arriving from Hungary,” the train operator said in a statement on its website adding that it would sell no tickets for destinations in Hungary.