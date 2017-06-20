An empty wooden boat is seen after migrants were rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants wait to be transferred to the Spanish frigate Canarias after being rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya's coast, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants wait to be rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya's coast, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant prays after being rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants wait to be rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya's coast, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants on a dinghy get rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya's coast, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant holds a child as they wait to be transferred to the Spanish frigate Canarias after being rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant looks on from Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants wait to be rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants on a wooden boat are rescued by 'Save the Children' NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MADRID Hundreds of migrants, some of them drifting in rubber dinghies off the coast of Libya, were picked up by Spanish and Italian ships on Saturday, adding to a lengthening list of rescue operations in recent days.

A Spanish navy ship was dispatched to help two migrant boats struggling to stay afloat near Libya on Saturday afternoon, and at sundown it found three other rubber dinghies transporting migrants in the area, Spain's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

In total 526 people, including eight pregnant women and nine children, were picked up in that rescue, aided by a ship belonging to a non-governmental organization, the ministry said. The migrants were headed to an Italian port, it added.

Italy's coastguard, meanwhile, said a total of around 800 migrants were rescued from rubber boats in six operations in the Mediterranean on Saturday.

Libya's coastguard had already intercepted 906 migrants on board damaged wooden and rubber boats on Friday, and earlier in the week humanitarian rescue ships picked up more than 1,000 migrants off Libya's shores.

The sea crossing between Libya and Italy has been attempted by an increasing number of migrants trying to reach Europe this year. Arrivals of migrants to Italy are up almost 18 percent on the same period last year at more than 65,000, Italy's Interior Ministry said earlier this week.

(Reporting by Sarah White in Madrid and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Mark Potter)