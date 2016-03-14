FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonian police say will return migrants to Greece
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Macedonian police say will return migrants to Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKOPJE (Reuters) - The Macedonian police are taking steps to return to Greece a group of migrants who evaded a border fence and crossed in to Macedonian territory on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

“We are taking measures to return the group to Greece,” the Macedonian police spokeswoman said. “Police and army have heightened security on the border at critical points.”

The spokeswoman said she believed “several hundred” migrants had crossed, lower than an estimate of 2,000 made by a Reuters photographer.

Reporting by Kole Casule; editing by Adrian Croft

