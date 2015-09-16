FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania summons Hungarian ambassador over extending border fence
September 16, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Romania summons Hungarian ambassador over extending border fence

A fence is pictured on the border between Hungary and Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania summoned the Hungarian ambassador on Wednesday over Budapest’s plan to extend a border fence towards Romania to stem the flow of migrants looking to settle in northern Europe.

Hungarian soldiers, police and engineers were marking out the path of a fence on the country’s southern border with fellow European Union member Romania, preparing to extending a metal barrier already built on the frontier with Serbia.

Building the fence has angered Romania, whose Prime Minister Victor Ponta on Wednesday said the move was counterproductive and was reminiscent of Europe in the 1930s.

Romanian deputy foreign minister George Ciamba summoned Hungarian ambassador Zákonyi Botond, the ministry said in a statement.

“The Romanian deputy minister reiterated the ministry’s position over building a fence between the two EU states, a gesture that is not politically correct and that contravenes the European spirit,” the statement said.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams

