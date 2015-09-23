FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania can manage its EU-allotted migrant quota: President
September 23, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Romania can manage its EU-allotted migrant quota: President

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis addresses a news conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania can manage the number of refugees the European Union aims to send its way but regrets mandatory quotas were approved by majority vote rather than negotiations, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia voted against distributing migrants among EU member states at a meeting of interior ministers on Tuesday. Iohannis had said mandatory quotas were not a solution to Europe’s migrant crisis.

Romania has said it can take in a maximum 1,785 of migrants in a voluntary scheme to help ease pressures. In addition, under the relocation scheme, it would take in 2,400 more people.

“The decision has been made. I understand other countries plan to challenge it and we will wait to see the outcome,” Iohannis told reporters before a Brussels meeting later today.

“In reality, the number of refugees Romania must receive during a period of 1-2 years ... is not large. It is manageable and I think Romania must show solidarity.”

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Angus MacSwan

