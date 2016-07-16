FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Serbian police, army to form joint border patrols to stem illegal crossings
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 9:43 AM / a year ago

Serbian police, army to form joint border patrols to stem illegal crossings

Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk with babies on their backs along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary August 31, 2015.Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian police and army will form joint patrols to protect the country's borders from illegal crossings of migrants mostly coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

Around 100,000 migrants from Middle East, Asia and Africa have passed through Serbia so far in 2016 despite the closure of the so-called "Balkan route", which hundreds of thousands used last year to reach Western Europe.

"Serbia does not want to become a collective center for migrants," Vucic said following a meeting of the country's top security body.

Vucic said most of the migrants enter Serbia from Bulgaria. "Majority of them come from Pakistan and Afghanistan and they have no chance to cross to Hungary," he said.

Last month Hungary, Serbia's northern neighbor and an EU member, adopted a law that allows police to send back illegal migrants detained within eight kilometers (five miles) of its razor wire-fenced southern frontier with Serbia.

Hungary has also limited the number of daily admissions to the transit zone to a maximum of 30. The move created a bottleneck, with migrants creating makeshift camps near the transit zones between the two countries.

More than 650,000 people, many of them fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and elsewhere, passed through Serbia last year on their way to the European Union.

This route was largely shut down in March after a series of border closures by EU states.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.