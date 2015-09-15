FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Return of migrants to Serbia 'unacceptable': foreign minister
September 15, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Return of migrants to Serbia 'unacceptable': foreign minister

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic (L) talks with Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Poposki during a news conference at the Western Balkans Summit in Vienna, Austria, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Tuesday returning migrants to Serbia was “unacceptable” and moves to strengthen Schengen area border controls to deal with the migrant crisis creates problems for his non-EU member country.

His Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek, who met him in Prague, added that Europe needed to return to a normal situation within its internal borders as the influx of migrants seeking asylum in the EU showed little sign of abating.

Reporting by Robert Muller,; Writing by Michael Kahn,; Editing by Andrew Heavens

