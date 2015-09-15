Return of migrants to Serbia 'unacceptable': foreign minister

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Tuesday returning migrants to Serbia was “unacceptable” and moves to strengthen Schengen area border controls to deal with the migrant crisis creates problems for his non-EU member country.

His Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek, who met him in Prague, added that Europe needed to return to a normal situation within its internal borders as the influx of migrants seeking asylum in the EU showed little sign of abating.