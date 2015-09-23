FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia bans Croatian cargo vehicles and goods in migrant row
#World News
September 23, 2015

Serbia bans Croatian cargo vehicles and goods in migrant row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia has banned the entry of all Croatian-registered cargo vehicles and Croatian goods in retaliation for border restrictions imposed by Croatia over the flow of migrants across their joint border, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said.

“From this moment, the Serbian police will not allow the entry through any border crossing any cargo vehicle registered in Croatia nor any truck carrying goods made in Croatia,” Stefanovic told reporters.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson

