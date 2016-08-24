FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan migrant found shot dead in Serbian woods
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 10:22 AM / a year ago

Afghan migrant found shot dead in Serbian woods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - A 20-year old Afghan migrant was shot dead in woods in Serbia near the border with Bulgaria overnight, the defense ministry said.

A member of a hunting party was detained at the scene on suspicion of shooting the man late on Tuesday, the ministry added, without saying whether authorities were investigating a murder or an accident.

Many Serbs head to the woods at this time of year to hunt roe deer, fox and wild boar, often stalking them through the night.

Tensions are also rising over the number of refugees and migrants, many from Afghanistan and other war zones, trying to pass through Serbia on a route to the wealthier countries of Western Europe.

In July, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said police and soldiers would form joint patrols to guard borders.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Andrew Heavens

