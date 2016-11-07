Russia says ceasefire in Syria's Aleppo in place unless militants attack
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Monday Russia's air force would stick to the ceasefire in Syria's Aleppo unless militants launch an offensive.
AUGUSTA, Italy Almost 700 migrants arrived at the Italian port town of Augusta on Monday after being rescued from their perilous boat journey across the Mediterranean Sea.
The migrants, rescued by Italian and Spanish ships, crowded on the deck of the vessel as it approached the Sicilian port, where Red Cross personnel waited to assist them.
Italy's coast guard said on Saturday more than 2,200 migrants were rescued at sea that day as they tried to reach Europe and 10 bodies were recovered.
The International Organization for Migration said last week that 4,220 migrants had died in the Mediterranean this year.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
MANILA President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the cancellation on Monday of Philippine's purchase of police rifles from the United States, after U.S. senatorial aides said last month that Washington was halting the sale due to concerns about human rights violations.
Building a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border has been a contentious subject in this year’s U.S. presidential election.