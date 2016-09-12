FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hundreds of rescued boat migrants arrive in Sicily
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 12, 2016 / 12:09 PM / a year ago

Hundreds of rescued boat migrants arrive in Sicily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Italy (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants arrived safely on the Italian island of Sicily on Monday after being rescued from boats in distress in the Mediterranean Sea.

The ship MV Phoenix, which is operated by the Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), brought 401 people rescued on Friday to the port of Augusta.

Another MOAS ship, the Responder, carried 286 rescued boat migrants to the Sicilian port of Pozzallo.

Rescuers pulled around 2,300 migrants to safety on Saturday and 1,100 people on Sunday -- most of them traveling on rubber boats -- the Italian coastguard said over the weekend.

Following moves to stop people crossing from Turkey to Greece, Europe's migrant crisis is now focused on Italy, where some 115,000 people had arrived by the end of August, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Reuters Television, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.