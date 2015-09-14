FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia putting temporary border controls in place
September 14, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Slovakia putting temporary border controls in place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia has introduced temporary controls on its borders with Hungary and Austria, the Interior Ministry said on Monday after Germany introduced similar measures over the weekend to cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day.

The ministry said it would strengthen its border forces with an additional 220 police officers. It said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with authorities in neighboring Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

