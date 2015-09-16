Slovakia to use legal means to resist implementation of migrant quotas

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia will use all available legal means to resist implementing any European Union decision to impose mandatory quotas of asylum seekers on member states, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

Fico told parliament that Slovakia would not accept any decision made by a qualified majority, saying: “Nobody will dictate to us what to do.”

Fico said on Tuesday that Slovakia would never support mandatory quotas, reinforcing a tough stance that has put Slovakia at odds with other EU members.