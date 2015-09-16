FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia to use legal means to resist implementation of migrant quotas
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2015 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

Slovakia to use legal means to resist implementation of migrant quotas

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (R) and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrive at an extraordinary Visegrad Group summit aimed at resolving the migration crisis in Prague, Czech Republic, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia will use all available legal means to resist implementing any European Union decision to impose mandatory quotas of asylum seekers on member states, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

Fico told parliament that Slovakia would not accept any decision made by a qualified majority, saying: “Nobody will dictate to us what to do.”

Fico said on Tuesday that Slovakia would never support mandatory quotas, reinforcing a tough stance that has put Slovakia at odds with other EU members.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.