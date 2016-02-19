FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Slovak PM says to protect border with Austria

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives at the EU council headquarters for the second day of a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia will take measures to protect its border with Austria following Vienna’s decision to cap the number of migrants traveling through its territory, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.

“We are launching all technical measures for the protection of our border with Austria for the eventuality that larger groups stay at the Austrian border ... and try to get around and get to Germany via a different route,” Fico told a news briefing during an EU summit in Brussels.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Heavens

