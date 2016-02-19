Slovak PM says to protect border with Austria

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia will take measures to protect its border with Austria following Vienna’s decision to cap the number of migrants traveling through its territory, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.

“We are launching all technical measures for the protection of our border with Austria for the eventuality that larger groups stay at the Austrian border ... and try to get around and get to Germany via a different route,” Fico told a news briefing during an EU summit in Brussels.