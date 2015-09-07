Slovakia insists on voluntary approach in accepting asylum-seekers

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia insists on a voluntary approach to taking in asylum seekers and rejects any system of compulsory quotas to redistribute migrants around the European Union, the Slovak Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The EU executive has drawn up a new set of national quotas under which 160,000 asylum-seekers should be relocated from Italy, Greece and Hungary, an EU source said earlier on Monday.

According to the plan, Slovakia would be asked to take in 2,287 people. So far, Slovakia has said it would take in 200 and that it would prefer them to be Christian.