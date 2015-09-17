FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria urges 'new and better rules' on migrants
September 17, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

Austria urges 'new and better rules' on migrants

Migrants wait to cross the border from Austria in Freilassing, Germany September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Austria called on Thursday for “new and better rules” on migration, urging a European Union summit on the issue as thousands of migrants streamed into Croatia in search of new routes to western Europe.

The influx into Croatia puts Slovenia next in line on the route to Austria and the chosen destination of most migrants, Germany.

Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar, speaking after talks with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann in Ljubljana, said Slovenia would stick to the rules of Europe’s Schengen zone of border-free travel.

His government has said it will receive asylum requests, but not create a “corridor” for refugees to simply pass through Slovenia and into Austria.

“We need to deal with the problem where our (the EU‘s) external borders begin,” Faymann said.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

