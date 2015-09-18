FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia says migrant 'corridor' possible if pressure too great
September 18, 2015

Slovenia says migrant 'corridor' possible if pressure too great

A migrant holds a child in front of Slovenian police at the boarder from Croatia to Slovenia in Harmica, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia will discuss the possibility of a “corridor” for migrants to pass through the country if the pressure from an imminent influx becomes too great, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Friday.

“If the pressure is too great then we will certainly discuss possible corridors with the countries concerned,” Cerar told a news conference, when asked about the possibility. “We are in contact with neighboring countries,” he said.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
