Slovenia to turn back migrants on train from Croatia

DOBOVA, Slovenia (Reuters) - Slovenian police halted a train from Croatia carrying some 150 migrants at Dobova train station on Slovenia’s side of the border on Thursday and said they would be sent back to Croatia.

Slovenia later stopped all passenger train traffic on the main line from Croatia through the border point, and police stepped up checks near Dobova, using a helicopter as well foot patrols.

“We will return them (the migrants) to Croatia in the shortest time possible,” Anton Stubljar, from Novo Mesto police administration, told reporters.

The Slovenian government said on Monday it would not allow illegal migrants to pass through Slovenia but it would enable them to ask for asylum.

A Reuters TV crew said some people tried to leave the train but were stopped by the police. In sign of protest, they refused to take water brought to them by the representatives of the local Red Cross.

It was the largest group of refugees to have tried to enter Slovenia since the refugee crisis erupted in Europe, police statistics show.

Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said earlier on Thursday that the country was determined to stick to Schengen rules when dealing with migrants.

“We cannot let people who do not meet conditions to enter the European Union over the border,” Cerar told the national TV station TV Slovenia.

