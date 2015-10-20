Slovenia to ask EU to send police forces to its border: president

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia will ask the European Union to send additional police forces to its border with Croatia to help it deal with rising number of migrants going to Western Europe, President Borut Pahor said on Tuesday.

“We need fast assistance of the European Union,” Pahor told a news conference in Brussels after meeting European Union Council President Donald Tusk and European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker.

About 19,500 migrants have entered Slovenia since Friday, the Interior Ministry said, when Hungary sealed its southern border, creating bottlenecks at Balkan border crossings as migrants attempted to find new routes.