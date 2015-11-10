Slovenia plans border 'hurdles' to control migrant flow

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia will erect “temporary technical hurdles” along parts of its border with Croatia in the next few days to control migrant flows but will keep border crossings open, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Tuesday.

After telephone talks between Cerar and Croatian premier Zoran Milanovic, Croatia said the two countries had agreed to continue cooperating on the reception and transfer of migrants. “The government will undertake all the necessary measures to protect Croatia’s interests,” Zagreb added, without giving details.

More than 170,000 migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Asia and Africa have crossed into Slovenia from Croatia since mid-October, effectively funneled through Slovenia by Hungary’s decision to close its southern border with Croatia.

Around 30,000 more migrants, mostly headed for Austria and then Germany, are expected to arrive over the next few days.

“In the coming days we will start putting up temporary technical hurdles on the border to direct the flow of migrants,” Cerar told a news conference.

“We are not closing the border,” he added. “We want to ensure a controlled and secure flow of migrants and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.”

According to the latest information available, Cerar said, Austria plans to accept only 6,000 migrants a day in the future.

Slovenia does not have the capacity to handle a very large number of migrants, he added: “If needed we will take further measures because ... we do not have sufficient capacities to ensure that a large number of migrants would be able to survive the winter in Slovenia.”

Cerar added that EU borders should remain open: “We must not allow that Europe would set up borders as in the past.”

Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar urged the EU at the same news conference to increase controls on its outer borders, which would reduce the flow of migrants into the Balkans and Slovenia on their way to Western Europe.

About 175 police from Austria, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Estonia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and France are helping Slovenian police to control the migrant flows, the Slovenian police said. Another 100 are expected to arrive in Slovenia from other EU states in the next two weeks.

The Slovenian army is also helping the police while the country has employed 260 jobless people to help accommodate the migrants.

An Alpine state of only two million citizens, Slovenia is the smallest country on the Balkan migration route. Znidar said last month that the cost of looking after the migrants had risen to 770,000 euros a day.

The European Commission said on Friday it had approved 10.17 million euros ($11 million) in emergency funding to help Slovenia cope with the huge and sudden influx of people.