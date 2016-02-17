FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenian government wants army to help police control migrant flow
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Slovenian government wants army to help police control migrant flow

Migrants walk towards a makeshift camp close to the Austrian border town of Spielfeld in the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The Slovenian government asked parliament on Wednesday to allow the armed forces to help police control the country’s borders as the migrant crisis prompts tougher measures along the route to western and northern Europe.

“It is one of the government’s measures in gradually stepping up control of the flow of migrants,” Slovenian news agency STA quoted the Defense Minister Andreja Katic as saying.

STA said parliament could vote on the measure at the beginning of next week. Slovenia’s move follows Austria’s announcement that it will cap the number of migrants entering the country at 3,200 per day.

If approved by parliament, for which support of at least two-thirds of the deputies present is required, the army would be granted police powers to help secure the national borders for three months, which can be renewed.

Countries on the so-called Balkan route for refugees fleeing war and instability in the Middle East and Africa have indicated they will follow suit in case of any tougher measures imposed on migrant arrivals by Austria or Germany.

Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.