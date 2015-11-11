FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia says does not plan to limit the entry of migrants
#World News
November 11, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Slovenia says does not plan to limit the entry of migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia does not plan to “significantly reduce” the flow of migrants into the country, although earlier on Wednesday it began to erect a wired fence on parts of its border with Croatia, Bostjan Sefic, state secretary at the Interior Ministry, said.

“The barriers do not have a purpose of preventing arrivals to Slovenia or significantly reducing them... Their purpose is to direct the flow of migrants to controlled entrance points,” Sefic told a news conference.

Since mid-October over 180,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia from Croatia, with many more expected in the coming days. Most have headed on to Austria and Germany.

Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Larry King

