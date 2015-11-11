Slovenia says does not plan to limit the entry of migrants

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia does not plan to “significantly reduce” the flow of migrants into the country, although earlier on Wednesday it began to erect a wired fence on parts of its border with Croatia, Bostjan Sefic, state secretary at the Interior Ministry, said.

“The barriers do not have a purpose of preventing arrivals to Slovenia or significantly reducing them... Their purpose is to direct the flow of migrants to controlled entrance points,” Sefic told a news conference.

Since mid-October over 180,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia from Croatia, with many more expected in the coming days. Most have headed on to Austria and Germany.