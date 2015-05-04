FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain rescues 21 migrants in boat off south coast
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 4, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Spain rescues 21 migrants in boat off south coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police intercepted and rescued 21 migrants in a boat off the southern coast early on Monday, a police source said.

The men rescued were in good health and all believed to be from north Africa. They were picked up 16 nautical miles south of Cabo de Gata, Almeria.

Around 6,800 migrants were rescued from overcrowded boats crossing from Libya to Europe at the weekend, including a mother who gave birth to a baby girl on an Italian navy ship, officials said.

Numbers risking the journey in search of a better life in Europe have continued to rise two weeks after as many as 900 people drowned in the worst Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.