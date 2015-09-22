Spanish PM says disagrees with immigration policies in Hungary

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he opposed measures taken by the Hungarian government to deter migrants trying to access the country.

Asked what he thought of Hungary’s policies, which led in recent days to police there using tear gas and water cannons at people protesting at not being let in, Rajoy told Onda Cero radio: “I‘m against it. This is an enormously difficult problem, a problem in which we are talking about lives, about human beings.”

Rajoy said Spain would support those seeking asylum.