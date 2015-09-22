FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish PM says disagrees with immigration policies in Hungary
September 22, 2015 / 8:03 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish PM says disagrees with immigration policies in Hungary

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a meeting in Lloret de Mar, north of Barcelona, Spain, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he opposed measures taken by the Hungarian government to deter migrants trying to access the country.

Asked what he thought of Hungary’s policies, which led in recent days to police there using tear gas and water cannons at people protesting at not being let in, Rajoy told Onda Cero radio: “I‘m against it. This is an enormously difficult problem, a problem in which we are talking about lives, about human beings.”

Rajoy said Spain would support those seeking asylum.

Reporting by Paul Day, Writing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
