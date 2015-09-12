FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Body of stowaway found in cargo plane in Amsterdam
#World News
September 12, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Body of stowaway found in cargo plane in Amsterdam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The body of a dead stowaway was found on Saturday in the landing gear of a cargo plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, police said.

Border police spokesman Dennis Muller said the flight had arrived from Africa, but declined to provide more details about the origin or airline due to an ongoing investigation into the death. He also gave no details about the stowaway.

The discovery came as Europe struggles with the most serious refugee crisis since World War Two.

Roughly 1,500 asylum seekers, mostly from war-torn countries in the Middle East and Africa, arrive in the Netherlands per week and Dutch reception centers are near capacity.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
