March 8, 2016 / 12:27 AM / a year ago

Hollande: EU aid to Turkey may be increased if needed for migrants after 2018

Refugees aboard a dinghy sail for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Monday said 3 billion euros of EU funds earmarked for Turkey could be increased “if necessary” due to the ongoing migration crisis.

“If the question of refugees continues and Turkey must make additional efforts for their re-admission ... then, it’s true, a new grant could be foreseen at the end of 2018,” Hollande said following an emergency summit of EU leaders with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Brussels.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

