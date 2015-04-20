FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk calls special summit for Thursday on migration crisis
#World News
April 20, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk calls special summit for Thursday on migration crisis

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (not pictured) at Moncloa palace in Madrid March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk has called EU leaders together for an extraordinary summit on Thursday to discuss a joint response to the flow of migrants from North Africa and to disasters that have caused thousands to drown.

Tusk’s call on Monday followed Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s request that the leaders meet.

EU foreign and interior ministers were meeting in Luxembourg under pressure to produce more than words as bodies from Sunday’s deadly wreck in the Mediterranean were brought ashore in Malta.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Philip Blenkinsop

