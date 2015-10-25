Germany's Merkel: we need Turkey to help solve migrant crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Central and eastern European leaders meeting in Brussels will not solve the European Union’s migrant crisis alone and need help from Turkey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as she arrived for the mini-summit in Brussels.

“We will not solve the refugee problem completely, we need, among other things, further talks with Turkey for that,” Merkel said. “Only with Turkey we can switch illegality to legality. It is very important that (European) Commission discusses further the migration agenda with Turkey,” she said.