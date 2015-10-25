FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU risks 'falling apart' over migration crisis: Slovenia's PM
October 25, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

EU risks 'falling apart' over migration crisis: Slovenia's PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - If European leaders fail to agree a plan to counter the sudden inflows of refugees, it could mean the end of the European Union, Slovenia’s premier said on Sunday as he arrived for an emergency meeting on the western Balkans.

“If we don’t find a solution today, if we don’t do everything we can today, then it is the end of the European Union as such,” Prime Minister Miro Cerar said. “If we don’t deliver concrete action, I believe Europe will start falling apart,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Robin Emmott

