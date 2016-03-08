EU's Tusk says Turkey deal means 'days of irregular migration are over'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said after a summit with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu that the “days of irregular migration to Europe are over.”

“Turkish PM confirmed Turkey takes back irregular migrants apprehended on Turkish waters,” Tusk wrote on Twitter.

The chair of the EU leaders’ summits also said, however, that the 28-nation bloc could not be “indifferent” to concerns around Ankara’s track-record on freedom of speech after Turkey took over a top-selling opposition daily Zaman.