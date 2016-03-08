FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk says Turkey deal means 'days of irregular migration are over'
#World News
March 8, 2016 / 12:53 AM / a year ago

EU's Tusk says Turkey deal means 'days of irregular migration are over'

Refugees and migrants board Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703 after a failed attempt of crossing to the Greek island of Chios off the shores of Izmir, Turkey, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said after a summit with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu that the “days of irregular migration to Europe are over.”

“Turkish PM confirmed Turkey takes back irregular migrants apprehended on Turkish waters,” Tusk wrote on Twitter.

The chair of the EU leaders’ summits also said, however, that the 28-nation bloc could not be “indifferent” to concerns around Ankara’s track-record on freedom of speech after Turkey took over a top-selling opposition daily Zaman.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska

