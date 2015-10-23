FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2015 / 9:03 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden to tighten immigration laws amid record asylum numbers

Passengers among them migrants and refugees, exit the German ferry terminal in Goteborg, Sweden, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/TT News Agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government and center-right opposition reached a deal on Friday to tighten rules on immigration only a day after it expected a record of up to 190,000 refugees this year.

The Social Democratic government and opposition parties said on Friday a deal had been reached and that a press conference would be held later in the day, but gave no more details.

The deal includes the introduction of three-year temporary residence permits, with exceptions for some groups including families with children, unaccompanied minors, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Except for very rare cases, everyone granted asylum in Sweden is given permanent residency, a Migration Agency spokeswoman said.

On Thursday, the Migration Agency said it needed an extra 70 billion Swedish crowns ($8.3 billion) over the coming two years and that it expected between 140,000 and 190,000 asylum seekers this year.

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said across-the-board spending cuts and raised borrowing was needed to cope with the situation but that it would anyway take longer time to get back to balanced public finances.

($1 = 8.4479 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Johan Sennero and Daniel Dickson, additional reporting by Violette Goarant; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Niklas Pollard

