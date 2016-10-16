Bridge collapse near Indonesia's Bali kills nine
DENPASAR, Indonesia A bridge connecting two small islands near the Indonesian resort island of Bali collapsed on Sunday, killing nine people and injuring at least 30, officials said.
STOCKHOLM Swedish police have opened an arson investigation into a fire at an asylum center in southern Stockholm early on Sunday which damaged a building and led 37 residents to be evacuated.
The fire began in the early hours of Sunday morning and was spotted by a passing police patrol. None of the residents at the center were injured in the blaze which was put out by fire fighters after several hours.
The police said they had begun a preliminary arson investigation but that they currently had no suspects and were unaware of any threats against the asylum center.
"We will now see if anybody in the area may have seen something," Sven-Erik Olsson at the Stockholm police's central despatch unit said. "The technical investigation of the scene will begin tomorrow."
What appeared to be an attempt at arson at the center had been discovered the night before when oil canisters had been left in an oven with the heat turned up, but staff were able to stop any blaze from erupting.
Sweden took in a record 163,000 asylum seekers last year, the most of any European country relative to the size of its population, before a government clamp down saw the numbers fall sharply.
Tensions over immigration have risen in the Nordic country in recent years and helped boost support for the opposition anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, now the third biggest party in parliament.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Mark Potter)
DENPASAR, Indonesia A bridge connecting two small islands near the Indonesian resort island of Bali collapsed on Sunday, killing nine people and injuring at least 30, officials said.
BEIRUT Syrian rebels said they captured the village of Dabiq from Islamic State on Sunday, forcing the jihadist group from a stronghold where it had promised to fight a final, apocalyptic battle with the West.
KUWAIT Kuwait's emir ordered the dissolution of parliament on Sunday, saying regional developments and "security challenges" meant the national assembly should choose fresh representatives.