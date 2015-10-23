FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden to present extra budget to deal with asylum crisis
#World News
October 23, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden to present extra budget to deal with asylum crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s government will put forward an extra budget before year end as it revamps its spending plans as a result of record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in the Nordic country, a finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Earlier in the day the government said it had reached agreement with the opposition to hand local authorities an extra 10 billion crowns ($1.18 billion) this year to cope with the asylum situation.

“The additional resources to local authorities require an extra budget before the end of the year,” Fredrik Korneback, spokesman for Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, said.

Andersson said this week that the government would have to borrow more and make widespread savings to cope with 190,000 asylum seekers expected to arrive this year.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson

