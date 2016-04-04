FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden allots extra $1.23 billion for teachers, medics amid migrant influx
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

Sweden allots extra $1.23 billion for teachers, medics amid migrant influx

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden said on Monday it would allot an extra 10 billion crowns ($1.23 billion) to regional and local authorities to hire more teachers and healthcare workers to help cope with a migrant influx that has strained public services.

Last year the government gave local authorities an additional 10 billion crowns to meet the costs of processing record numbers of asylum seekers.

The additional 10 billion announced on Monday will form part of the center-left minority government’s autumn budget to be unveiled in September and financing for the measure will be outlined then, officials said.

“The money will be aimed at municipalities that have taken on a big responsibility and accepted a great number of refugees,” Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the new cash would create up to 10,000 new jobs and was part of the government’s goal of achieving Europe’s lowest unemployment rate by 2020.

“The billions we are investing in welfare are a clear signal that this government stands for building up society, not tax cuts. The Swedish model is not going to be scrapped but developed,” he said.

The coalition will release its spring budget, which usually involves minor spending and revenue measures, on April 13.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.