Swedish Migration Agency needs extra $8.4 billion for refugees
#World News
October 22, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish Migration Agency needs extra $8.4 billion for refugees

Passengers among them migrants and refugees, exit the German ferry terminal in Goteborg, Sweden, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/TT News Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Migration Agency will need an extra 70 billion crowns ($8.41 billion) in 2016 and 2017 to cope with record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in the country, it said on Thursday.

“There is a need for additional funding in order to be able to cope with costs the situation entails,” Director of Finance Anders Lundbeck said.

The Agency’s said it needs 60.2 billion in 2016 and 73 billion in 2017, increases of 29 and 41 billion respectively.

($1 = 8.3259 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
