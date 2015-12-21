FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish railway stops Denmark service over refugee ID checks
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 21, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish railway stops Denmark service over refugee ID checks

Police organize the line of refugees at on the stairway leading up from the trains arriving from Denmark at the Hyllie train station outside Malmo, Sweden, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s state-owned railway operator SJ said on Monday it would halt its passenger services to and from Denmark because it was unable to carry out the identity checks demanded by the government to stem an influx of refugees.

Sweden has received 150,000 asylum seekers so far this year, mostly from the Middle East, prompting the government to secure an exemption from the European Union’s open-border Schengen agreement and pass a law requiring identity checks on all public transport entering the country.

From Jan. 4, transport companies will be fined if they carry passengers into Sweden without photo ID, to the consternation of local businesses as well as transport operators.

SJ said in a statement that it did not have the capacity to carry out checks fast enough on passengers, many of them daily commuters, entering Sweden from Denmark across the Oresund bridge, and “chooses to cancel its departures until there is a working solution in place”.

Oresundstag, the operator of a commuter railway service linking the two countries, said it would remain in operation after Jan. 4 but scale back rush-hour traffic to allow time for the identity checks.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.