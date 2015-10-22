FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden needs to borrow more, cut costs to meet refugee numbers: finance minister
October 22, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden needs to borrow more, cut costs to meet refugee numbers: finance minister

People attend a 'Refugees Welcome' demonstration at the Gotaplatsen square in Gothenburg, Sweden, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Adam Ihse /TT News Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will need to borrow more money and cut costs across the board to meet the expense of record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in the country, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

“It is going to take longer for us to get back to balanced public finances,” Andersson told reporters. “It also going to mean that we are going to need to borrow money.”

Earlier in the day, the Migration Agency said it expected up to 190,000 asylum seekers to arrive in Sweden this year.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
