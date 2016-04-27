FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Migration Agency cuts forecast for asylum seekers this year
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 27, 2016 / 10:44 AM / a year ago

Sweden's Migration Agency cuts forecast for asylum seekers this year

A police officer escorts migrants from a train at Hyllie station outside Malmo, Sweden. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT NEWS AGENCY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Migration Agency expects up to 100,000 asylum seekers in 2016 after last year’s record influx, a new forecast showed on Wednesday.

The Migration Agency said it expected between 40,000 and 100,000 to claim asylum in Sweden this year against a previous forecast of between 70,000 and 140,000.

The smaller numbers means the costs related to asylum seekers is expected to be 6.4 billion crowns ($789 million) lower at 54.7 billion in 2016.

Sweden took in around 160,000 asylum seekers last year but numbers have dropped after the introduction of border controls as well as measures making it harder for refugees to enter the European Union.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.