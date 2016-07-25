FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sweden's Migration Agency cuts forecast for asylum seekers this year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Sweden's Migration Agency cuts forecast for asylum seekers this year

Volunteers distribute food and drinks to migrants who arrived at Malmo train station in Sweden on the morning of September 10, 2015.Ola Torkelsson/TT News Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Migration Agency expects up to 50,000 asylum seekers in 2016 after last year's record influx, a new forecast showed on Monday.

The Migration Agency said it expected between 30,000 and 50,000 to claim asylum in Sweden this year against a previous forecast of between 40,000 and 100,000.

Sweden took in around 160,000 asylum seekers last year but numbers have dropped to around 2,000 per month after the introduction of border controls as well as measures making it harder for refugees to enter the European Union.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.