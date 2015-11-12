Sweden to spend $1.27 billion extra on asylum seekers in 2015

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s minority government said on Thursday it would spend 11 billion crowns ($1.27 billion) extra this year to meet the costs of record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in the country.

The government had said it will hand local authorities an extra 10 billion crowns as part of a deal with the center-right opposition.

Anderssson said this would now be 9.8 billion. A further 200 million will go to charities and an additional 961 billion crowns will go to cover asylum seekers’ housing costs.

The money will be raised from borrowing.

($1 = 8.6693 Swedish crowns)