Right-wing Swiss party pushing for referendum on new asylum law

ZURICH (Reuters) - The anti-immigrant Swiss People’s Party (SVP) wants to hold a referendum on Switzerland’s recently passed law meant to streamline asylum approval for refugees, an SVP lawmaker said on Friday.

The SVP, which in the past has backed referendums that limited the numbers of foreign workers and banned minarets on mosques here, announced the plan as parliament gave final approval to the law shortening most asylum procedures to less than 140 days and offering applicants free legal help.

“With these free lawyers, we are putting in place new incentives to choose Switzerland as a destination,” SVP parliamentary leader Adrian Amstutz said during the debate.

Swiss citizens can force a referendum on a new law if 50,000 signatures are collected from voters or eight cantons demand one within 100 days of the law being passed.

Rosmarie Quadranti, a lawmaker from the Conservative Democratic Party (BDP), saw a political motive behind the call for a referendum as the country approached elections on Oct. 18.

“One can’t escape the suspicion that these movements are eagerly awaiting an influx of refugees into and through Switzerland – if possible before the election – in order to stir up xenophobia even more and to continue to instill fear in the people of this country,” she said.

Foreigners make up almost a quarter of Switzerland’s population. The country has accounted for only about 3 percent of more than half a million migrants arriving from the Middle East and Africa to seek refuge in Europe so far this year.

Switzerland said last week it would accept up to 1,500 asylum seekers registered in Italy and Greece under the European Union’s distribution program.